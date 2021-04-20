Acamaya Reef Cabanas & Beach Bar
Calle de Las Palapas sm 11 mz 5 lt 5, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico
+52 998 871 0131
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
A bar on the beachA night free of inhibitions, I went to this bar that was right in the water. The swings were the seats of choice at this bar.
almost 7 years ago
Preparing Drinks on the Beach
With an abundance of bars on the island, there's no telling what great lounges you'll find. The best way to find a good spot is walk along the beach. This bartender was preparing some delicious margaritas for his customers on the beach.