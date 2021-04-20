Acadia
Chef and owner Ryan McCaskey helms the menu at this South Loop tasting-menu restaurant, where he’s best known for contemporary American fare that serves as a nod to his formative years in coastal Maine
. Diners travel to partake in his upscale takes on classics, such as whimsical and delicious variations on Maine treats like lobster rolls and lobster pie, and Acadia's own riff on risotto—a serving of diced Yukon potatoes cooked with green apple and truffle butter. And though the place has no shortage of accolades (including two Michelin stars and an AAA Five-Diamond award), that doesn’t mean it's above the basics. The burger, served at the bar with Gruyère cheese, truffle-Gouda Mornay sauce, and bacon-onion jam on a brioche bun, is one for the record books.