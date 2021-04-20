Acacia House Executive Suite

Colonial Comfort in Johannesburg
Kenyan born and talented chef, Sally Lucas welcomes guests to her affordable guest house in an attractive garden setting for a relaxed and convivial stay in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg
, which one often forgets has the superb Highveld climate. ‘Acacia House’ set in Rivonia, is a great base in this ever expanding city, and Sally will guide you to whatever you seek, be it art, good food, shopping, or if on business, will advise on the best and quickest way to reach your destination and handles airport transfers and all else the weary traveller might need. Breakfast is substantial and can be enjoyed outdoors, whilst the pool awaits and having cooked in some fine lodges, other dining requirements are well taken care of, whilst a glass of good wine is there to be enjoyed at all hours