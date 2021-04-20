Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
+971 2 885 3555
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 11:30pm
Champion CourseHome to the HSBC Golf Championship, this award-winning facility, managed by Troon Golf, features an 18-hole championship course that every golf enthusiast should play. For those days too hot to go out for a round, they also feature a nine-hole course that is lit at night. The club is a 10-minute drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport and 20 minute from a majority of the downtown hotels.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Abu Dhabi loves golf, and its courses run the gamut from the Scottish-style links on Yas Island to the beachfront greens on Saadiyat. At the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, you can indulge your inner Tiger Woods (who has played here as part of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship). Reserve your tee time well in advance.