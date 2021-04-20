Elephant Back Safaris
Botswana
Photo courtesy of Abu Camp
Abu Camp, BotswanaThe ecotourism company Wilderness Safaris has been operating mobile camps in Botswana for 30 years. Today it runs 16 lodges in the Okavango Delta.
Located on the delta’s 700-square-mile Abu Concession, Abu Camp offers an unusual safari experience: to walk among a herd of rescued elephants, or even ride a mother or calf, as you observe the region’s game. Reserve the open-air “star bed” on an elevated platform next to the elephant enclosure.
Accommodations must be booked through a tour outfitter such as Travel Beyond. From $2,431. (800) 876-3131. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.