Absinthe Bar
25 Cours Masséna, 06600 Antibes, France
| +33 4 93 34 93 00
Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Wed 9am - 7:15pm
Thur - Sat 9am - 12:30am
An evening with the Green FairyAntibes, in the south of France, is a bastion of luxury that is often associated with decadent villas, private yachts, and the gorgeous Musée Picasso overlooking the ocean. For us, however, the highlight was an evening spent at the Absinthe Bar (yes, it does go by that name).
The moment you walk into this bar, you know that you are in for a lot of fun. The bar is lined with a variety of Absinthe and the owner is happy to explain the subtle differences. You can tell that the family that runs the bar wants you to have a great time – there is a corner crammed with funky headgear for you to pick, a couple of guitars if you’d like to strum and walls full of absinthe-related memorabilia – all the trappings for a perfect night.
Here the absinthe is served in the traditional way. Each table has an absinthe “fountain” with 4 taps. You place a sugar cube on the absinthe spoon, place the spoon on the glass containing absinthe, and let the water drip on to the sugar, and eventually into the absinthe till it turns milky. If you’re feeling adventurous, ask the owner if he will dip the sugar cube in absinthe and light it for you. Sip it, relish it, and enjoy the aftereffects. We strongly recommend you not to drive or do anything hectic after savoring the delicious liqueur.
The Absinthe Bar is easy to find. It is located in a cellar off the Marche Provencal (the covered market). Since it’s a small bar and is fairly popular, we suggest you go there early to avoid any disappointment.