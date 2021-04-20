Where are you going?
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum

1004, 212 N 6th St, Springfield, IL 62701, USA
Website
| +1 800-610-2094
Understanding the Civil War Springfield Illinois United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Springfield is only 3 hours from Chicago and this presidential library and museum is a great follow up to the nearby Lincoln home. The exhibits cover much of the time period of Lincoln’s presidency, the Civil War, slavery and surrounding topics in an engaging and interactive way. Press buttons by pictures to learn the history of the people in the pictures, see dresses worn by ladies of the period and walk through a replica log cabin representing Lincoln’s boyhood home.

The museum is cleverly designed to make this mid 19th century time period as real as possible with details, gossip and historical facts about the people in it, weapons and medicine of the Civil War and several films including a one that details Lincoln’s first election night. The library has microfilm, manuscripts and newspapers from the time period if you want a more in depth study. This is a great place for adults and kids.

By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

