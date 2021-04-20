Abraham Banda Zambia

A Fantastic Safari Guide in South Luangwa Abraham Banda has won awards for his guiding. For what it’s worth, I will say that he deserves every one of them—if not more. He’s diligent and soft-spoken. He knows the place like the back of his hand.



What’s more, he’s got a great sense of humor—the subtle, spontaneous sort that leaves room for irony and doesn’t rely on canned jokes. Whether he was born with his mellowed-out charisma or developed it after years of experience I can’t say, but he really did boost the quality of my stay in Southern Luangwa National Park. If I remember correctly, he told me he’s teaching his son to do what he does. The kid couldn’t ask for a better teacher. Abraham guides for Chinzombo, which I wrote about for the Aug-September 2013 issue of Afar. The link is below.

