Abode Buenos Aires
| +54 11 4774-0818
Photo courtesy of Abode Buenos Aires
The services of a boutique hotel, the pricetag of a B&BThis four-room B&B, managed by an expat couple and hugely popular with budget-minded travelers, offers 'the benefits of a perfect Palermo location and personal service without the price tag of a boutique hotel.' Indeed, the place is only a few blocks away from Plaza Serrano, and personalized add-ons include tango classes, wine tastings and a full Argentinian asado (barbecue.) You can also book futbol tickets and get advice for onward travel.
The big draw at Abode is the sunny rooftop terrace, the ideal locale for a leisurely breakfast or relaxing with a book in the afternoon.