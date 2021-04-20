Abkhazi Garden 1964 Fairfield Rd, Victoria, BC V8S 1H2, Canada

More info Wed - Sun 11am - 5pm

Stop to Smell the Flowers at Abkhazi Garden Drive a little beyond the center of Victoria to Oak Bay to enjoy this horticultural gem. Discover the romantic secret garden—known as "the garden that love built"—that Prince and Princess Abkhazi began creating in 1946. Fantastic to photograph year-round, with alpine blooms and rhododendrons that flower from January till June, book in for a tour and afterwards take tea in the pavilion amongst the Japanese maples and towering native Garry Oaks.