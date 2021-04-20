Where are you going?
Abkhazi Garden

1964 Fairfield Rd, Victoria, BC V8S 1H2, Canada
Website
| +1 778-265-6466
Stop to Smell the Flowers at Abkhazi Garden Victoria Canada
Wed - Sun 11am - 5pm

Stop to Smell the Flowers at Abkhazi Garden

Drive a little beyond the center of Victoria to Oak Bay to enjoy this horticultural gem. Discover the romantic secret garden—known as "the garden that love built"—that Prince and Princess Abkhazi began creating in 1946. Fantastic to photograph year-round, with alpine blooms and rhododendrons that flower from January till June, book in for a tour and afterwards take tea in the pavilion amongst the Japanese maples and towering native Garry Oaks.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

Arnette RTW
about 5 years ago

Abkhazi Garden

The Abkhazi Garden was created in 1946 by Georgian prince Nicholas Abkhazi and his wife. The gorgeous heritage home and garden are hidden from the road—you would never know there's so much beauty just beyond the hedges. Take a break from the busy city and enjoy afternoon tea in the couple's original abode, with its views of the stately trees, stunning flowers and impressive landscape.

