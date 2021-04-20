Aberglasney Garden Llangathen, Carmarthen SA32 8QH, UK

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Aberglasney House and Garden Before visiting Wales I searched online for what to see and do there and Aberglasney House and Garden was on the list one should not miss while visiting Wales. While visiting I understood why.

Spectacularly set in the beautiful Tywi valley of Carmarthenshire, Aberglasney House features one of the finest gardens in Wales.

Even though we visited in winter, the place is gorgeous and very well taken care of. There is lush green everywhere you turn.

The caretakers at the estate are preparing the gardens for Spring when they will be full with the most beautiful flowers and colors.



Aberglasney is indeed a place one should not miss while visiting Wales.





