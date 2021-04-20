Where are you going?
Aberglasney Garden

Llangathen, Carmarthen SA32 8QH, UK
Website
| +44 1558 668998
More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Aberglasney House and Garden

Before visiting Wales I searched online for what to see and do there and Aberglasney House and Garden was on the list one should not miss while visiting Wales. While visiting I understood why.
Spectacularly set in the beautiful Tywi valley of Carmarthenshire, Aberglasney House features one of the finest gardens in Wales.
Even though we visited in winter, the place is gorgeous and very well taken care of. There is lush green everywhere you turn.
The caretakers at the estate are preparing the gardens for Spring when they will be full with the most beautiful flowers and colors.

Aberglasney is indeed a place one should not miss while visiting Wales.


By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

Adriana Yampey
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Inside Aberglasney House

Inside Aberglasney House you can visit a small greenhouse populated with tall ferns and different types of orchids. Unfortunately none were in bloom while we visited, except for a rose bush, but got a book with all the flowers growing inside and it's so worth visiting while they are blooming.



