Aberglasney Garden
Llangathen, Carmarthen SA32 8QH, UK
| +44 1558 668998
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Aberglasney House and GardenBefore visiting Wales I searched online for what to see and do there and Aberglasney House and Garden was on the list one should not miss while visiting Wales. While visiting I understood why.
Spectacularly set in the beautiful Tywi valley of Carmarthenshire, Aberglasney House features one of the finest gardens in Wales.
Even though we visited in winter, the place is gorgeous and very well taken care of. There is lush green everywhere you turn.
The caretakers at the estate are preparing the gardens for Spring when they will be full with the most beautiful flowers and colors.
Aberglasney is indeed a place one should not miss while visiting Wales.
almost 7 years ago
Inside Aberglasney House
Inside Aberglasney House you can visit a small greenhouse populated with tall ferns and different types of orchids. Unfortunately none were in bloom while we visited, except for a rose bush, but got a book with all the flowers growing inside and it's so worth visiting while they are blooming.