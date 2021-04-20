Abel Tasman National Park
South Island 7183, New Zealand
| +64 3-546 9339
Abel Tasman Coastal TrackNew Zealand's smallest national park certainly packs a punch. Unlike so many of the great ragged mountains that dot the country, Abel Tasman curves along the north coast of the South Island, peppered with golden sand beaches and steep cliffs that fall away to crystal-blue water.
There are many options for exploring the park—by water taxi and boat, kayak, walking, or a combination of all three. Normally taking 4 to 5 days to hike the whole coastal track, you can split up the journey at many of the campsites, cabins, or even boat hostels along the way.
One of the most interesting features of Abel Tasman is the high and low tide extremes, which affect the paths you take on the hike. Sometimes at low tide you might be able to cross a long beach while at high tide you have to go the long way around, making exploring this national park much more exciting.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Paradise In Abel Tasman National Park
My favorite spot in Abel Tasman - the Awaroa Tidal Inlet. The potential for beach combing and exploring is endless during low tide. Just keep in mind that eventually, the water will come back up - so you might be getting your feet wet on the way back!
almost 7 years ago
Tramping the Abel Tasman Great Walk
My husband and I were determined to add another Great Walk notch to our belt on our second visit to New Zealand. We chose the coastal route through Abel Tasman National Park. Before you embark, visit the Department of Conservation — they are incredibly helpful and will practically map your route, if that's what you want. With the much-obliged advice of the DOC worker, we took the water taxi from Marahau to Totaranui. On Day 1 we hiked from Totaranui to Whariwharangi and stayed in the hut for the night. The next day we hiked back to Totaranui then on to the Awaroa Hut (we had to backtrack to do the entire walk via huts, but you can also camp if you want to pack a tent). From Awaroa we did a short hike and stayed at Barks Bay. On our last day we hiked a daunting 13.5 miles (six hours) back to Marahau. Normally you could just hike to Anchorage Hut, but it was closed while we were there so we had to make the last big push. If you can, stay in Anchorage and skip either Awaroa or Barks Bay. But, be sure to make it to Whariwharangi, which was my favorite park of the trek.
Important things to remember: You need to book your hut in advance to ensure you have a place to rest your head at night.
Also, be aware of tidal crossings and make note of the best time to cross (low tide). In addition, know that you might still find yourself knee-deep at low tide so be prepared to get wet.
almost 4 years ago
Kayaking in the Abel Tasman National Park, New Zealand
Imagine a vast expanse of soft sand where the whispering sound of the waves is only interrupted by the birds quacking persistently, as if demanding to know what you’re doing in their home, fur seal families lazily sunning themselves and a track that takes you through spectacular coastal scenery. The Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand’s South Island is all this and so much more than what I’d first expected when I signed up for the Abel Tasman Kayak and Walk.
Spotting seal colonies was a nice bonus!
almost 7 years ago
when it feels like there is no place else
We were adventuring around the South Island of New Zealand...oooing and ahhing the entire way. During our hike in Abel Tasman we came upon this perfect spot....waterfall flowing, lush vegetation...a bit back off the road...we sat on the higher dry rocks sharing lunch....It felt like we were meant to be there. In that moment there was no place else.
Family Travel Correspondent
almost 7 years ago
One of the World's Premier Beaches is in NZ!
Abel Tasman National Park, located at the top of New Zealand’s South Island, is renowned for its golden beaches, dramatic granite cliffs, and hiking trails, yet few people have ever been there. One reason for this is the fact that the most dramatic beaches in the park are only accessible by boat, so it takes a bit of determination to get there. The journey is well rewarded, however, for those who make the effort. Once there, you can rent a kayak and get up close and personal with the resident sea lions who call this area their home.
almost 7 years ago
The Wishing Tree
Only accessible at low tide this wave smoothed piece of shoreline lies on the rim of Tasman Bay in Abel Tasman Nat'l Park. The park is New Zealand's smallest of the National Parks. The Abel Tasman Coast Track, one of NZ's 'Great Walks,' takes about 4.5 hours from Bark Bay to Awaroa Hut to complete. We opted half the trek and were dropped off and picked up by a local water taxi company. Lined with lush flora and fauna, and an occasional trickling stream, the trails are well maintained and it's not an overly difficult hike. From them you can view quiet sand lined coves tucked away that shimmer with clear turquois green waters.
almost 7 years ago
Playing with seals
Sea kayaking along the coast of Abel Tasman National Park. Adele Island is home to dozens of New Zealand fur seals, or known in Maori as "kekeno", meaning "the look-arounds". They will jump into the water and tease you with their swift movement through the water as you oafishly paddle in your kayak. Laugh with gregarious and lovable creatures, and get a great arm workout while you're at it.
almost 7 years ago
A Day Hike On The Abel Tasman Trail
There aren't too many hikes in the world that start with a ride on a water taxi, but that's how our hike on the Abel Tasman Trail began. We boarded our Sea Shuttle taxi off the beach in Kaiteriteri at 9:15am. Our taxi took us past a tiny island where a pod of fur seals rested in the sun. By 10:15am, we were dropped off on the beach at Medlands. We now had five and a half hours to complete our hike to Anchorage where the water taxi would pick us up at 3:45pm.
It was a gorgeous day, 80 degrees and sunny. In our daypack were two large bottles of water, bug spray, sunscreen, and a delicious picnic lunch. There are no places to buy provisions and only one spigot with potable water on the trail. We brought everything we needed for the day.
The trail followed the coastline, rising and falling with the mountainous topography. Sometimes it provided gorgeous views of the water and the beaches below. Sometimes the trail led into the woods where ferns carpeted the forest floor and bridges crossed trickling streams. All was incredibly beautiful.
We stopped for lunch overlooking a pretty little bay filled with several kayakers enjoying the still water and numerous little inlets. The water was an incredible blue set against the gorgeous greens of the forest. We continued on the trail enjoying the views and the exercise. Our final reward was an hour on a golden beach where we put our hot tired feet into the cold water and relaxed in the sun waiting for the taxi.
almost 7 years ago
Graceful Halves
One of many inspiring sights along the coast of Abel Tasman National Park on the north tip of New Zealand's south island.