Tramping the Abel Tasman Great Walk

My husband and I were determined to add another Great Walk notch to our belt on our second visit to New Zealand. We chose the coastal route through Abel Tasman National Park. Before you embark, visit the Department of Conservation — they are incredibly helpful and will practically map your route, if that's what you want. With the much-obliged advice of the DOC worker, we took the water taxi from Marahau to Totaranui. On Day 1 we hiked from Totaranui to Whariwharangi and stayed in the hut for the night. The next day we hiked back to Totaranui then on to the Awaroa Hut (we had to backtrack to do the entire walk via huts, but you can also camp if you want to pack a tent). From Awaroa we did a short hike and stayed at Barks Bay. On our last day we hiked a daunting 13.5 miles (six hours) back to Marahau. Normally you could just hike to Anchorage Hut, but it was closed while we were there so we had to make the last big push. If you can, stay in Anchorage and skip either Awaroa or Barks Bay. But, be sure to make it to Whariwharangi, which was my favorite park of the trek.



Important things to remember: You need to book your hut in advance to ensure you have a place to rest your head at night.



Also, be aware of tidal crossings and make note of the best time to cross (low tide). In addition, know that you might still find yourself knee-deep at low tide so be prepared to get wet.