ABC Stores

2522 Kalakaua Avenue
Website
| +1 808-922-3393
ABC for Everything Honolulu United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 12am

There's really "no worries" if you leave anything at home when you come to Hawaii. ABC Stores have nearly everything a traveler could want, plus every sort of Hawaii souvenir you can think of. Not only are the stores well-stocked, but they're around every corner—and more plentiful than Starbucks in Waikiki.

ABC is a great place for midnight snacks and drinks. You can even pick up some aloha shirts, sunscreen, and postcards while you're at it.
By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
