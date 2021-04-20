ABC Serrano
Calle Serrano, 61, 28006 Madrid, Spain
| +34 915 77 50 31
More info
Mon - Sat 9:30am - 9:30pm
Calle Serrano, Madrid's Rodeo DriveThe ABC mall on Calle Serrano is a wonderfully social commercial center that sees flocks of Madrileños every day. Whether it’s to have a “quick” (no such thing in Spain!) cup of coffee or lunch at the delicious Viena Capellanes, the downtown pedestrian traffic flocks in this direction.
Gifts for yourself, or souvenirs from Mango, Bimbo y Lola and Menbur will fit nicely in your suitcase and keep you remembering Madrid for seasons to come. Even if you’re not in the market for anything, come for the people watching and window shopping!
Photo by Ricardo Ricote Rodriguez/Flickr.