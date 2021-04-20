Where are you going?
ABC Serrano

Calle Serrano, 61, 28006 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 915 77 50 31
Calle Serrano, Madrid's Rodeo Drive Madrid Spain

More info

Mon - Sat 9:30am - 9:30pm

Calle Serrano, Madrid's Rodeo Drive

The ABC mall on Calle Serrano is a wonderfully social commercial center that sees flocks of Madrileños every day. Whether it’s to have a “quick” (no such thing in Spain!) cup of coffee or lunch at the delicious Viena Capellanes, the downtown pedestrian traffic flocks in this direction.

Gifts for yourself, or souvenirs from Mango, Bimbo y Lola and Menbur will fit nicely in your suitcase and keep you remembering Madrid for seasons to come. Even if you’re not in the market for anything, come for the people watching and window shopping!


Photo by Ricardo Ricote Rodriguez/Flickr.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

