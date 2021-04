One of NYC's Most Exquisite Restaurants: ABC Kitchen

Located in the heart of NYC's bustling Union Square neighborhood and opened in 2010, ABC Kitchen is exquisite in every sense — its decor, its farm-to-table menu, and its undeniably delightful ambiance. Another restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, ABC Kitchen's attention to detail makes for an incredibly special dining experience: the sweet china plates that dishes are thoughtfully served on, the fair trade decor, such as the breadbaskets that were “handcrafted by the indigenous Mapuche people of Patagonia," and the menu, with items like fiddlehead ferns that have been carefully sourced. This is a must-visit in New York City - reservations for peak times book up fast, and while walk-ins are accepted in the bar area, arrive early (the restaurant opens at 5pm) to avoid a substantial wait.