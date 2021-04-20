Singular Pea Soup in a Singular Porcelain Bowl

It's easy to be a locavore when Union Square Farmers Market is a mere 6 blocks away, what's harder is excavate the unique, fresh flavors from such great raw materials. ABC Kitchen does that and then goes one step better by serving all dishes in uniquely crafted dinnerware (also available for sale in the ABC Mothership next door). I loved these fragile barely glazed porcelain bowls offered by Jan Burtz, each piece as uniquely handcrafted as the soup served in it. We'll be back.