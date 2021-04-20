ABC Kitchen
35 E 18th St
| +1 212-475-5829
Sat, Sun 11am - 3pm
Sun 5:30pm - 10pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 3pm
Mon - Wed 5:30pm - 10:30pm
Thur 5:30pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 11:30pm
One of NYC's Most Exquisite Restaurants: ABC KitchenLocated in the heart of NYC's bustling Union Square neighborhood and opened in 2010, ABC Kitchen is exquisite in every sense — its decor, its farm-to-table menu, and its undeniably delightful ambiance. Another restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten, ABC Kitchen's attention to detail makes for an incredibly special dining experience: the sweet china plates that dishes are thoughtfully served on, the fair trade decor, such as the breadbaskets that were “handcrafted by the indigenous Mapuche people of Patagonia," and the menu, with items like fiddlehead ferns that have been carefully sourced. This is a must-visit in New York City- reservations for peak times book up fast, and while walk-ins are accepted in the bar area, arrive early (the restaurant opens at 5pm) to avoid a substantial wait.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Singular Pea Soup in a Singular Porcelain Bowl
It's easy to be a locavore when Union Square Farmers Market is a mere 6 blocks away, what's harder is excavate the unique, fresh flavors from such great raw materials. ABC Kitchen does that and then goes one step better by serving all dishes in uniquely crafted dinnerware (also available for sale in the ABC Mothership next door). I loved these fragile barely glazed porcelain bowls offered by Jan Burtz, each piece as uniquely handcrafted as the soup served in it. We'll be back.