Abbotsford Convent
Once home to the Sisters of the Good Shepherd, Abbotsford Convent now serves as an active arts, events, and cultural hub. The historic buildings host rotating exhibitions by emerging local artists, music and dance performances, and creative workshops, plus several eateries, including the popular vegetarian “pay what you feel” enterprise Lentil as Anything. During the summer, the convent really shines with cult film screenings at the Shadow Electric Outdoor Cinema, which features its own bar, and the Supper Market, which brings together food trucks, live music, and craft stalls every Friday night.