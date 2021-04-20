Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Abbey of Saint-Germain d'Auxerre

2bis Place Saint-Germain, 89000 Auxerre, France
Website
| +33 3 86 18 02 90
Heaven and Earth: 'Heaven' Auxerre France

More info

Wed - Mon 10am - 12pm, 2pm - 5pm

Heaven and Earth: 'Heaven'

You know Paris. You know Beaune. But do you know anything about Auxerre? Auxerre is a small town that resides directly in between the two aforementioned cities, and it's filled with a few cultural treasures. One such find is the Abbey of Saint Germaine. With its pristine white pillars and soaring arches that claw toward the heavens, it can make even the least-religious of us scratch our head and think twice. But the best part of this intriguing structure is not what lies above ground, but what lies in its catacombs below. www.auxerre.culture.gouv.fr/en/index.htm
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30