Abbey of Saint-Germain d'Auxerre

Heaven and Earth: 'Heaven'
You know Paris
. You know Beaune. But do you know anything about Auxerre? Auxerre is a small town that resides directly in between the two aforementioned cities, and it's filled with a few cultural treasures. One such find is the Abbey of Saint Germaine. With its pristine white pillars and soaring arches that claw toward the heavens, it can make even the least-religious of us scratch our head and think twice. But the best part of this intriguing structure is not what lies above ground, but what lies in its catacombs below. www.auxerre.culture.gouv.fr/en/index.htm