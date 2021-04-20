Abbesses
22 Rue des Abbesses, 75018 Paris, France
+33 1 46 06 76 36
More info
Sun - Sat 11am - 7:30pm
Parisian rats!We got on the metro near rue Rivoli because we wanted to get up on Monmarte to see the cathedral. Coming out of the metro station at Abbesses, one of only two of the covered art nouveau ones by Hector Guimard, it was hard to miss the lines of shiny silver rats that looked like they also just came from down below.
A local, grumpy artist had made about a hundred of these guys out of aluminium foil and lined them up on the pavement. They were quite a site but the artist himself was more entertaining, getting angry and re-arranging them whenever some tourist walked by with his nose in a guidebook and accidentally kicked one or two out of place.
Paris is never boring!