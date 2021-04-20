Abbazia di San Miniato al Monte
34 Via delle Porte Sante
+39 055 234 2731
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 1pm, 3:30pm - 7pm
The Best (and Least Known) View of FlorenceThe 4th century church of San Miniato al Monte is named after San Miniato, the first Christian martyr in Florence, and its location atop a monte, or hill.
Most tourists in Florence trek up the steps to Piazzale Michelangelo for a gorgeous view, unaware that if you keep hiking (or ride bus 13 from San Miniato up a ways), you can reach a Romanesque basilica and a better view with fewer crowds.
On week days, you can come for Gregorian chants at 5:30.