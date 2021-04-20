Where are you going?
Abbazia di San Miniato al Monte

34 Via delle Porte Sante
+39 055 234 2731
The Best (and Least Known) View of Florence Florence Italy

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 1pm, 3:30pm - 7pm

The 4th century church of San Miniato al Monte is named after San Miniato, the first Christian martyr in Florence, and its location atop a monte, or hill.

Most tourists in Florence trek up the steps to Piazzale Michelangelo for a gorgeous view, unaware that if you keep hiking (or ride bus 13 from San Miniato up a ways), you can reach a Romanesque basilica and a better view with fewer crowds.

On week days, you can come for Gregorian chants at 5:30.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

