Abbaye De La Bussiere

D33, 21360 La Bussière-sur-Ouche, France
| +33 3 80 49 02 29
Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
Burgundy dinner at a 12th Century Abbey

While barging along the Canal du Bourgogne with friends, our tour guide, Rejane, took us to have a dinner at the lovely Abbaye de la Bussiere - a 12th Century restored Cistercian Order Abbey and now a Relais & Chateaux hotel - located in the heart of Burgundy. That was our big table in the picture. While our meal wasn't as amazing as the food Chef Herve prepared for us aboard Prosperite, it was still delicious, and the local wines paired perfectly. All the rooms at the abbey restored meticulously and it's stain glass window on the second floor is magnificent. I would have loved to have stayed at the property for a night, but our barge was calling. It's just 35 minutes from Dijon, so a great add on overnight if you are in the area.
By John Galante , AFAR Staff

John Galante
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago

Lavender fields in Burgundy

Lavender fields in Burgundy. Not only in Provence.... Seen here at the majestically manicured gardens at the Abbaye de La Bussiere, a Relais & Chaeatuax property in Burgundy. 15 acres of beauty and color.

