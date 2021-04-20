Where are you going?
Ababor Suites

Rd 200 km 2.2, Playa Bastimento, Vieques, 00765, Puerto Rico
| +1 435-213-7884
Vieques Beach Combing Vieques Puerto Rico

Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

Vieques Beach Combing

Vieques offers many unique beaches combing opportunities, especially in outlying neighborhood beaches around Isabel Segunda on the northern side of the island. Take Route 200 east past the town and through the residential area until you come upon a small parking area next to the electrical tower. From there you can gain access to a coarse beach full of natural treasures. For environmental reasons, I prefer to leave the shells, urchins, and coral on the beach, taking pictures of them as souvenirs instead. However, there is quite a bit of sea glass that can be collected to bring home.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

