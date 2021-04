Aal Restaurant en Wijnlokaal B.V. Oudegracht aan de Werf 159, 3511 AL Utrecht, Netherlands

Have a meal in a medieval wharf cellar along the canal. Savor Dutch and international dishes expertly paired with wines from around the world at this cozy restaurant in a medieval wharf cellar. The home-made fries are excellent, as are meat and fish main courses, and the warm chocolate cake with fruit and whipped cream is well-worth the extra calories. Come warm weather, grab a table by the canal and watch locals float by in their boats.