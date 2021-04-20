Aachen
Aachen, Germany
Gingerbread heaven at NobisThere are several Nobis bakeries/cafes in Aachen, Germany. They are very popular for their multitude of fresh breads they bake and delicious cakes and pastries. The list of hot drinks is pretty long and delicious looking. We had cappuccinos that were so creamy and good.
Apart from the bakeries they also have specialty stores like this one on Krämerstraße 6, right next to the Cathedral. Going inside is like being at Christmas time. They sell a large selection of gingerbread packaged in the most beautiful boxes and wrappings.
When you enter the store it smells like sugar, spice and everything nice. :) Chocolate and marzipan smells fill the room.
When in Aachen, a visit at Nobis is a must.