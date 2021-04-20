Aachen
Aachen, Germany
A stop on the Charlemagne routeA must see while in Aachen, Germany is the Coronation Hall in the Town Hall.
This double span hall, whose five cross ribbed vaults are divided by four large columns, is 45 meters long and 18.5 meters wide, and on it's completion around 1349 was the largest secular hall in the Roman Empire.
While in the Middle Ages is was the coronation banquets, today it is the International Charlemagne Prize that gives the hall its European significance.
In a small choir bay in the east wall you can see exact copies of the imperial regalia, commissioned by Kaiser Wilhelm II for a planned exhibition in 1915.
The unique murals painted by Alfred Rethel have made the Coronation Hall a place of pilgrimage for art enthusiasts from all over the world. Among them are the "Battle of Cordoba" that recounts a part of the medieval Charlemagne legend and "Charlemagne entering Pavia" depicting his victorious entry to Pavia in 774 after defeating the Langobards.