Aachen
Aachen, Germany
Amazing dinner for twoI know I should have picked a restaurant that serves German food while in Germany but I honestly cannot pass by a Greek restaurant and not sit down to eat. I LOVE Greek food. So we tried Palladion right next to the Aachen Cathedral in the main square. We felt like sea food so we started with octopus and squid followed by a plate of mixed baked veggies with warm fetta cheese and ended with this incredible plate for two. King prawns, squid, salmon and trout cooked to perfection and served with garlic potatoes and salad.People passing by were looking at our plates with envy.
So much food that we waddled out of there.
Service was impeccable, very friendly staff and all around very clean restaurant. Kids menu is great too, very varied and plentiful plates of food. I will go back there soon.