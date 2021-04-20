A1 Canteen
The second Chippendale restaurant opened by rising-star chef Clayton Wells is the more-down-to-earth offspring of its sophisticated mother, Automata, down Kensington Street. The light-filled space fills with everyone from tattooed locals to businessmen in button-downs plus off-duty chefs curious to know the latest trick up Wells’ sleeve. One of his well-known talents is making even the simplest dishes exciting, whether it’s a plate of silky scrambled eggs dusted in curry powder or a classic muffuletta sandwich, a toasted loaf stuffed with a colorful cross section of Italian cold cuts, olives, and fermented veggies that takes two days to construct. Dinner is a little more elegant like Automata but still creative. Who pickles almonds and fries parsley for toppings? Clayton Wells does, at his Aussie café of the future.