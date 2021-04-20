A Wall, 49 SW Flagler Ave Stuart, FL, USA

A History of Stuart In Pictures This mural is painted on a wall in Stuart, Florida at 49 SW Flagler Street. The mural tells the history of Stuart and the surrounding areas.



The area was first settled by Seminoles who were still around in the 1940's and used to bring their fish and their animal pelts in to town to trade for other needed items.



Stuart always had the wild element years ago. There were thousands of Heron, Egrets, even Roseate Spoonbills. Many of these birds still nest in the area but their numbers are much smaller than in the late 1800's. There were alligators, wild cats, wild boar, panthers. Today because of land development, you rarely see any of these species.



I am glad! I can go to the museums to see the models and pictures of them.



Stuart started out as a fishing area with many fish markets and shipping houses. Fishing is still a popular occupation and also an extremely popular sport.



Pineapple plantations were numerous in Stuart, neighboring Jensen Beach, and on Hutchinson Island in the late 19th century. The island was accessible only by boat in those days.



In the 1950's Stuart was a huge flower growing area known all over the U.S.



The mural is a beautiful work of art - an historical journey through the history of Stuart, Florida.



If you are in Stuart, walk by and check out this beautiful, vibrant work of art.