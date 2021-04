Especially lovely on the rainy days

For some reason, cappuccino just tastes better on those cool, wet, drizzly mornings. Fortunately, we have quite a lot of those mornings here in Genoa , especially in the winter and early spring. At A Vedova Romanengo, find a corner table tucked behind the gorgeous glass chocolate and candy counter, and sip a cappuccino while watching the city hustle around hidden under massive colorful umbrellas.