Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

A Taste of Turkey

43 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Website
| +1 973-455-1004
A Taste of Turkey Morristown New Jersey United States

A Taste of Turkey

Those expecting flaky baklava or succulent slices of döner will be disappointed when they walk into A Taste of Turkey. This initial dismay will quickly morph into wonder, since this South Street store specializes in breath-taking pieces of Turkish ceramic ware. Everything you see is handmade and hand-painted by artists from the land on the Bosphorus. Expect modern interpretations of the naturalistic–read floral—motifs that became more frequent during the 16th and 17th centuries.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points