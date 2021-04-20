A Taste of Turkey 43 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

A Taste of Turkey Those expecting flaky baklava or succulent slices of döner will be disappointed when they walk into A Taste of Turkey. This initial dismay will quickly morph into wonder, since this South Street store specializes in breath-taking pieces of Turkish ceramic ware. Everything you see is handmade and hand-painted by artists from the land on the Bosphorus. Expect modern interpretations of the naturalistic–read floral—motifs that became more frequent during the 16th and 17th centuries.