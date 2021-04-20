A Taberna do Bispo
37 Rúa do Franco
| +34 981 58 60 45
Sun - Sat 11am - 12am
A Taberna do Bispo, Santiago de CompostelaInstead of perusing a menu at this well-lighted spot in Santiago de Compostela, point at what you want from the long bar where the tapas are laid out for the day. Offerings include fresh razor clams, stuffed squid, and glistening sheets of marbled Ibérico ham, in addition to fried peppers. —Chantal Martineau
Calle del Franco 37, Santiago de Compostela, 34/981-58-60-45. This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image: LexnGer/Flickr.com
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Santiago's food reputation isn't as robust as that of, say, San Sebastian or Barcelona, but that's part of the reason we had such a great time bouncing from one plate of tapa to another.
A Taberna do Bispo was remarkably good, not to mention one of the busiest restaurants we've ever visited. We lucked into a bit of space at the bar, met a pair of fellow Canadians, and worked our way through the entire menu from start to finish. My favorites included the razor clams, foie on toast, and meatballs.
