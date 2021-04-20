A Taberna do Bispo, Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

Santiago's food reputation isn't as robust as that of, say, San Sebastian or Barcelona, but that's part of the reason we had such a great time bouncing from one plate of tapa to another.



A Taberna do Bispo was remarkably good, not to mention one of the busiest restaurants we've ever visited. We lucked into a bit of space at the bar, met a pair of fellow Canadians, and worked our way through the entire menu from start to finish. My favorites included the razor clams, foie on toast, and meatballs.