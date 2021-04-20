A street in Santo Estevao, 5400 Santo Estêvão, Portugal

Time To Go To The Fields And Work I was in the little village of Santo Estevao, climbing the steps to the village church, when I spied a woman on her way to the fields.



Most of the older village women work the family fields and raise crops for the family and for sale at the market. Their plots are mostly small parcels of land.They usually raise a pig or goat and some chickens for the family.If the family owns a larger farm, they work the fields and pastures as a main livelihood.



In this region of Tras-os-Montes the main crops are cereals ( wheat, barley, corn, and rice), potatoes, tomatoes, and grapes. Each family usually has several cherry and apple trees. Nut and olive trees are usually added.



Some families have pasture lands and raise pigs, chickens, goats, and sheep for market.



The area of Santo Estevao and Vila Verde da Raia is a very beautiful one with fields, crops, the river, and little villages all nestled in the valley behind the mountains.



If you get to this area of Portugal - maybe when visiting Braganza - try to get out into the fields and villages. Talk to the locals and get some hints about a good restaurant in Chaves or a great attraction. Find out something from them about the fascinating history of this secluded, ancient area of the lovely country of Portugal.