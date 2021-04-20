Where are you going?
A Runner's Mind

1111 Howard Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010, USA
Website
| +1 650-437-2217
Get Fitted for Running Shoes Burlingame California United States

More info

Sun 11am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

Get Fitted for Running Shoes

Active in local events and staffed by passionate runners, the community-focused shop strikes a chord with locals, visitors, athletes, and casual walkers alike. Best of all, they keep a calendar of all local running events and even hold their own training sessions. If you're traveling solo and want some running buddies, every Thursday at 7pm they host a run (beginning and ending at the store). For a more intensive session, join them at the Sawyer Camp Trail in San Mateo Saturdays at 9am (a 12-mile track but most run 3-8 miles). Get fitted for the perfect shoes and test them out.
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

