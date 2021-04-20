阿马拉布拉
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
Bridge in the fairytaleUbein Bridge in Amarapura is like a bridge in the fairy tale. In the morning when you talk just before the sunrise, encountering monks coming from the other side. You will be feeling as if you were stepping into another world.
almost 7 years ago
Tanaka Art in Amarapura/Mandalay - Myanmar
Tanaka is a special wood powder used on the face to help cool down during the hot weather. In Myanmar, you may find it on almost everyone's face. Sometimes, it can become real art when you do it like this seriously!