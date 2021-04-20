Where are you going?
阿马拉布拉

Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
Bridge in the fairytale Amarapura Myanmar
Tanaka Art in Amarapura/Mandalay - Myanmar Amarapura Myanmar
Ubein Bridge in Amarapura is like a bridge in the fairy tale. In the morning when you talk just before the sunrise, encountering monks coming from the other side. You will be feeling as if you were stepping into another world.
By Zhang Bo

Zhang Bo
almost 7 years ago

Tanaka Art in Amarapura/Mandalay - Myanmar

Tanaka is a special wood powder used on the face to help cool down during the hot weather. In Myanmar, you may find it on almost everyone's face. Sometimes, it can become real art when you do it like this seriously!

