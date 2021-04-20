Printa Design Shop
Budapest, Rumbach Sebestyén u. 10, 1075 Hungary
| +36 1 878 1300
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 2am
A Little Culture with Your CoffeeIt's a challenge to really nail down the type of place that Printa actually is: coffee shop? Design store? Creativity cultivator? General all-around cool place to be? I chose the latter after sitting in the shop for a while, enjoying the atmosphere hopped up on espresso. This is a place where the tourists don't venture, as locals say at the bar and spoke to the women working, ordering and sipping their "usual." Somehow, in this small space, a café is combined with a stop for unique (Buda)Pest souvenirs, and a print shop to silkscreen your own designs is situated in the back. The interior is stark and modern, giving the place a clean feeling of new-age coolness. For design lovers and coffee-swillers alike, Printa is a must while in Budapest.
about 6 years ago
Good coffee, good shopping!
Though it's not exactly a café, Printa Akadémia (VII. Rumbach Sebestyén utca 10) serves some of Budapest's best coffee. While you sip your espresso, check out the shop, which stocks clothing, prints, and other design-minded accessories by Budapest's rising young talent.