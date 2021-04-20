Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Printa Design Shop

Budapest, Rumbach Sebestyén u. 10, 1075 Hungary
Website
| +36 1 878 1300
A Little Culture with Your Coffee Budapest Hungary
Good coffee, good shopping! Budapest Hungary
A Little Culture with Your Coffee Budapest Hungary
Good coffee, good shopping! Budapest Hungary

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 2am

A Little Culture with Your Coffee

It's a challenge to really nail down the type of place that Printa actually is: coffee shop? Design store? Creativity cultivator? General all-around cool place to be? I chose the latter after sitting in the shop for a while, enjoying the atmosphere hopped up on espresso. This is a place where the tourists don't venture, as locals say at the bar and spoke to the women working, ordering and sipping their "usual." Somehow, in this small space, a café is combined with a stop for unique (Buda)Pest souvenirs, and a print shop to silkscreen your own designs is situated in the back. The interior is stark and modern, giving the place a clean feeling of new-age coolness. For design lovers and coffee-swillers alike, Printa is a must while in Budapest.
By Sarah Pierce

More Recommendations

Kaz Brecher
about 6 years ago

Good coffee, good shopping!

Though it's not exactly a café, Printa Akadémia (VII. Rumbach Sebestyén utca 10) serves some of Budapest's best coffee. While you sip your espresso, check out the shop, which stocks clothing, prints, and other design-minded accessories by Budapest's rising young talent.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points