A La Plancha
Eerste Looiersdwarsstraat 15, 1016 VL Amsterdam, Netherlands
| +31 20 420 3633
Spanish Tapas in the Heart of AmsterdamGiant legs of air-dried pork dangle from the ceiling of this aioli-scented tapas bar, transporting diners to Andalusia. For the liveliest experience, bring a few friends and pull up stools at the bar, where you can watch a duo of Spanish chefs slice spicy chorizo and prepare garlic- and wine-infused Spanish delicacies.
There's a menu, but it's more fun to ignore it, leaving it to the chefs to satisfy your appetites. If you've never indulged in tapas—the Spanish tradition of sharing small plates with others—prepare for an interactive experience involving appetizer-size portions of spicy meatballs, prawns, calamari, chicken legs, garbanzo and lima beans, potatoes swimming in creamy sauce, and other Catalan and Andalusian specialties. A full bar features Spanish wines, as well as a selection of beers and liquors.
There's space for just 10 at the bar, so don't expect much elbow room. An additional 12 guests can dine at four tables in the rear of the restaurant, where a wall-mounted moose head presides. Set on a tiny alley in Amsterdam's Jordaan district, the restaurant is open until 3am on weekends, so it's a great place for a nightcap. After consuming your tapas, a shot of Caballero or Licor 43 provides the perfect ending to your Spanish feast in the heart of Amsterdam.