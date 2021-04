À la Mort Subite

Just a snack

One of the "must visit" places in Brussels is A la Morte Subite, which is a cafe that dates back over a hundred years. It has that real "Brussels" & "Jacques Brel" feel to it. I remember the old days when there was lots of beer being poured and lots of cigarette and cigar smoke making the air blue. Walking into the cafe once upon a time was like looking out the window of a Boeing 747 into the clouds!I don't got there too often any more, just when I have visitors, but when I do, this is my usual snack!