À la Mort Subite
Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 513 13 18
Sun 12pm - 12am
Mon - Sat 11am - 1am
Just a snackOne of the "must visit" places in Brussels is A la Morte Subite, which is a cafe that dates back over a hundred years. It has that real "Brussels" & "Jacques Brel" feel to it. I remember the old days when there was lots of beer being poured and lots of cigarette and cigar smoke making the air blue. Walking into the cafe once upon a time was like looking out the window of a Boeing 747 into the clouds!
I don't got there too often any more, just when I have visitors, but when I do, this is my usual snack!