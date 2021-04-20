Where are you going?
A Hui Restaurant

Tielu N Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
Hainan Breakfast Noodles Sanya China

Hainan Breakfast Noodles

Skip the cereal and eat a local breakfast. Hainan's breakfast noodles are served at room temperature with a variety of toppings, such as tahini and roasted peanuts, or meat gravy with shredded bamboo.

A Hui Restaurant is a good bet to try these noodles. Or, if you're lucky, you'll find a place selling the noodles by the side of the street, where you can eat breakfast elbow to elbow with locals on their way to work.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

