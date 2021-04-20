Murphy Ranch Sullivan Fire Road

A Graffitied Tour of LA's Secret Nazi Stronghold Behind the pristine mansions of the Pacific Palisades lie the vibrantly graffitied remnants of Murphy's Ranch, an abandoned Nazi outpost from the 1930s. A 4-mile trail winds through Rustic Canyon and past structures in various states of dilapidation. From the fully standing concrete power house to the scrap metal of the collapsed machine shed, these remains have been given new life by local street artists whose neon decorations cover almost every surface. Explore them as much or as little as you like. I felt safe climbing ladders and walking through the buildings but peeking into dark corners and rooms was unnerving, so was finding a beehive!