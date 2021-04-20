Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Murphy Ranch

Sullivan Fire Road
A Graffitied Tour of LA's Secret Nazi Stronghold Los Angeles California United States

A Graffitied Tour of LA's Secret Nazi Stronghold

Behind the pristine mansions of the Pacific Palisades lie the vibrantly graffitied remnants of Murphy's Ranch, an abandoned Nazi outpost from the 1930s. A 4-mile trail winds through Rustic Canyon and past structures in various states of dilapidation. From the fully standing concrete power house to the scrap metal of the collapsed machine shed, these remains have been given new life by local street artists whose neon decorations cover almost every surface. Explore them as much or as little as you like. I felt safe climbing ladders and walking through the buildings but peeking into dark corners and rooms was unnerving, so was finding a beehive!
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points