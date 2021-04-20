Where are you going?
A different kind of boardwalk

22 Doktersweg
Website
| +32 468 35 10 85
More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 12pm, 2pm - 6pm

What more could you want from a beach but a lot of beach and a lot of sand?!

De Panne, a safe haven during WWI, is part of a 40 mile stretch of beach on the North Sea, just across from the Kent coast in England.

Every town along the coast is accessible by a tram line that will cost just 5 Euro for a day pass. Start at De Panne and make your way north to Knokke-Heisst!
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

