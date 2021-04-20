A different kind of boardwalk
What more could you want from a beach but a lot of beach and a lot of sand?!
De Panne, a safe haven during WWI, is part of a 40 mile stretch of beach on the North Sea, just across from the Kent coast in England.
Every town along the coast is accessible by a tram line that will cost just 5 Euro for a day pass. Start at De Panne and make your way north to Knokke-Heisst!