A Casa do Tio Tenente

Cabo da Costa - Castanheira Cimeira, 6100-385 Sertã, Portugal
Website
| +351 274 685 106
A weekend break in the interior of Portugal Sertã Portugal

More info

Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm

In a shale valley and surrounded by a forested area with pine, eucalyptus and olive, you will find A Casa do Tio Tenente. The house had to be rebuilt almost completely; in the process, shale was used on the exterior and pine wood on the interior (walls, floor and ceiling). The name given to it comes from a lieutenant in the Portuguese Army, José Alves Pereira; a beloved and respected person at Castanheira Cimeira that was commonly known as Uncle Lieutenant due to several nephews that he had.

All the rooms have bathrooms ensuite, however it doesn’t exist any door separating the room from the bathroom; which is not very common to see.

Very close to the house you have several paths for trekking, however if you prefer to relax you can do it at the house (some rooms have balcony and there are open air areas) or take a swim in one of the closest river beaches like Malhadal or Aldeia da Ruiva.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

