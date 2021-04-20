A Carousel for Missoula

Spinning 'round Missoula
Meet Norm, Bogie, Koko and Lil' Buck; a few of the wooden ponies tethered to Missoula's treasured Carousel. Each pony is as unique as its story; Norm is a handsome white pony who represents a local fraternity's commitment to community service. Lil' Buck, on the other hand, is a saucy, spotted pony who loves to buck. Although no two ponies are the same, all ponies are very significant and special to their respective adoptive families. As a whole, the Carousel was a labor of love and a true community effort; countless hours of volunteer work went into every saddle, pony mane, tail and motor of this city treasure. So while you're in Missoula, be sure to saddle up with Snapples or spin around with Sweet Sue. Just watch out for Lil' Buck.