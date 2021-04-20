A Barrica R. Domingos Carrancho 4, 3800-270 Aveiro, Portugal

Ovos Moles Aveiro, Portugal offers a regional sweet treat called Ovos Moles.



Local history tells us that in the 19th century, the nuns in the convents used the egg whites to iron their habits and were left with the yolks. So the sisters created a sweet using the yolks and sugar which they called "Ovos Moles" (soft eggs).



A Barrica claims to be the original Ovos Moles bakery. It is located right off the Main Canal at Rua Joao Mendonca (actually no. 26) in beautiful Aveiro.



The sweet is sold in little wooden barrels with painted pictures of the famous Moliceiro boats of the Aveiro region. These treats also come in papery pastry shells shaped like fish. The moliceiros and fish are symbols of Aveiro.



Be aware that this is a very sweet desert. I've tried them and they are delicious.



Don't forget to buy some barrels to give as small gifts from your travels. They are a colorful as well as a delicious souvenir.



There are many pastry shops that sell Ovos Moles in Aveiro. Just make sure that you sample and purchase soft eggs at a certified bakery that sells the original recipe. A Barrica is one of those bakeries.



Enjoy your treats in Aveiro.