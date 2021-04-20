9th Street BMX Dirt Jumps/Trails
900 W 9th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm
Go Big or Go Home!Austin is home to a huge bicycling community. It doesn't matter what your bike discipline (Road, MTB, Cyclocross, Cruising, Fixie, and BMX)— Austin has you covered.
I'm an avid cyclist myself, but let's face it, most cycling events aren't that fun to watch. However, there is one big exception: BMX Dirt Jumping!
Even if you're not a BMXer yourself it is fun to hit the dirt jumping park on Ninth Street and watch the action. If you are a BMXer, then you'll be in heaven in Austin as Ninth Street is just one of many dirt jumping parks and pump tracks in the city!