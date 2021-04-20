Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

9th Street BMX Dirt Jumps/Trails

900 W 9th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
Website
Go Big or Go Home! Austin Texas United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

Go Big or Go Home!

Austin is home to a huge bicycling community. It doesn't matter what your bike discipline (Road, MTB, Cyclocross, Cruising, Fixie, and BMX)— Austin has you covered.

I'm an avid cyclist myself, but let's face it, most cycling events aren't that fun to watch. However, there is one big exception: BMX Dirt Jumping!

Even if you're not a BMXer yourself it is fun to hit the dirt jumping park on Ninth Street and watch the action. If you are a BMXer, then you'll be in heaven in Austin as Ninth Street is just one of many dirt jumping parks and pump tracks in the city!
By Rey Madolora , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30