99 Yu Ya Lu Yuya Rd

Dolphin Sports Bar and Grill Other than filling up on home comforts, it can be a shrewd move to check out the local expat hangout in a town like Sanya. Oftentimes, friendly expats can give great tips and advice on the best places to visit–and what to watch out for.



Dolphin is Texas themed, with great food. The burgers are good, the ribs are decadent, and the mac n cheese will make any kid happy.