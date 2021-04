Dining at the Waterfront in Strand

99 on Beach in Strand is a cafe/bar/restaurant with quite eclectic decor. Pieces of artwork are hung on every square inch of wall upstairs. This, combined with the sea-facing view, certainly gives you something to talk about while you wait for your food. The food is reasonably priced and the portions are more than generous. It's a great place to stop for lunch (try the calamari burger) on your journey down the Cape Whale Route towards Hermanus.