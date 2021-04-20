98 Bottles
2400 Kettner Blvd #110, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-255-7885
Sat, Sun 10am - 10pm
Wed 4pm - 10pm
Thur, Fri 9am - 10pm
Happy hour with a neighborhood feel98 Bottles is a relaxed place where people in the neighborhood come for a few drinks. The happy hour prices aren't as low as other places, but the comfortable vibe well makes up for it. Until midnight, you can also purchase wine and beer to take home.
There's another large area inside called the 'Back Room' and there is where you will find live music, Painting & Vino classes and 'pop-up' art galleries featuring local artists.
The bar is directly under the flight path of planes coming into San Diego- so you aren't able to hear anything just as the plane passes over. But you can use the moment to punctuate a good story!