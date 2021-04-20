Berlin Nightclub
954 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Dancing the night away at BerlinBack when I was an innocent college student I used to sneak into Berlin where the people watching was epic and I could dance all night. The Berlin clientele have always dressed in a style all their own, like the girl in the Emma Peel-like catsuit with a plastic gun and the guy with stuffed iguanas sewn to the shoulders of his tail coat.
In 20 years nothing has changed. The clientele still come dressed to party and on Sundays with 80’s vs. 90’s, I could almost be a college student again. Berlin is a small bar on the edges of Boystown, tucked under the L tracks at Belmont and Sheffield and open to everyone of any gender or sexual persuasion. The music rocks, the bartenders competently manage one of the busiest bars in the neighborhood and the drag matinee on Saturday nights is a sight to behold. Is it the best gay bar in town? Perhaps not, but it’s definitely my favorite.