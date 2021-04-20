Where are you going?
95 Patton Ave

95 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, USA
Bluegrass jam at Jack of the Wood Asheville North Carolina United States

Bluegrass jam at Jack of the Wood

There's music almost every night of the week at the Jack of the Wood, the atmospheric Celtic pub in the centre of Asheville. And arguably the best of the bunch is the Thursday night jam, when some of Appalachia's best bluegrass musicians take to the tiny stage (so small it requires a great degree of shuffling and balancing between them). The last time I was there, Nicky Sanders of The Steep Canyon Rangers was ripping it up on the fiddle. Yeah, he's the guy who plays with Steve Martin - and if you went to one of his usual gigs you'd be paying top dollar and sitting 20 rows back. Here we were right under his nose - and eating delicious burgers and drinking local beer. Oh, and there's no cover charge for the music...
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

