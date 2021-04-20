Where are you going?
943 Pearl St

943 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Boulder's Branch of Goorin Brothers Fine Hand-crafted Hats Boulder Colorado United States

Boulder's Branch of Goorin Brothers Fine Hand-crafted Hats

The famed Goorin Brothers Hat Shop (since 1895!) opened their 31st nationwide branch in downtown Boulder in August, 2014, filling a much needed niche in the city's style department. Hundreds of hand-crafted hats, all made in the USA, greet shoppers as they enter this classy little store on West Pearl Street. Prohibition-era hertiage hats, pork pie hats, Panama hats, duckbill hats, ladies' hats, and more grace the walls and displays; potential customers mill around, trying new hats on for the mirror (and for selfies), and speaking to the knowledgeable clerks to find the perfect style and fit. Prices range from $20 to nearly $180 for these fine lids and the shop opens daily at 11 a.m.
By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

