Order Fry Chicken from #92 Dean Street
A turquoise façade that’s barely distinguishable as a store or restaurant hides the best fry chicken in Belize
City, according to the guide I had during my visit. Look for an opening at waist level, in the windows that are covered by bars and mosquito screen, at number 92 on Dean Street. There you can order Fry Chicken to go, with or without sauce. The sauce has a spicy ketchup-like quality and while I preferred mine without, I think the chicken is excellent either way. Whether it’s actually the best or not, I don’t know, but it certainly was worth the effort to find!