Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

92 Dean Street

Dean St, Belize City, Belize
Order Fry Chicken from #92 Dean Street Belize City Belize

Order Fry Chicken from #92 Dean Street

A turquoise façade that’s barely distinguishable as a store or restaurant hides the best fry chicken in Belize City, according to the guide I had during my visit. Look for an opening at waist level, in the windows that are covered by bars and mosquito screen, at number 92 on Dean Street. There you can order Fry Chicken to go, with or without sauce. The sauce has a spicy ketchup-like quality and while I preferred mine without, I think the chicken is excellent either way. Whether it’s actually the best or not, I don’t know, but it certainly was worth the effort to find!
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points